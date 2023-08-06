Heavy rains and train strikes not enough to dampen Brighton's Pride Parade spirit

Heavy rains and train strikes weren’t enough to keep Brighton’s yearly Pride Parade at bay this weekend, with hundreds turning out to take part in and watch the procession.

Kicking off at 11am yesterday morning (August 05), the parade started off on Hove Lawns, by the seafront, before making its way through the city centre and finishing off at Preston Park in the early afternoon.

Businesses, charities, local organisations and major sponsors from all over the country took part, contributing, floats, banners and participants for the parade, which was well attended despite a number of challenges.

But there is more to Pride than the parade, and this year’s event, with an accompanying film festival, dog show, village party and more taking place throughout the city.

1 . Brighton Pride 2023 BRIGHTON PRIDE 5-8-23 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Brighton Pride 2023 West Pier during the parade Photo: eddie Mitchell

3 . Brighton Pride 2023 BRIGHTON PRIDE 5-8-23 Photo: eddie Mitchell

4 . Brighton Pride 2023 Brighton Pride Photo: Eddie Mitchell