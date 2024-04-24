Heavy traffic in Saltdean after crash on A259 this morning
Heavy traffic has been reported in Saltdean after a crash on the A259 this morning (April 24).
The crash took place at 6.03am this morning, reports on the AA Route Planner app suggest. There’s heavy traffic in the area and the crash itself took place on the A259, Marine Drive, Westbound near Cranleigh Avenue.
