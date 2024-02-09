Helena Croft, CEO of Streetlight UK, presented an MBE by the Princess Royal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mrs Croft has been instrumental in leading StreetlightUK’s mission to provide a safe and supportive environment for women who have experienced sexual exploitation. Under her leadership, StreetlightUK has expanded its services to provide access to education, training, employment opportunities, and psychological and emotional support to help women rebuild their lives.

Mrs Croft wants to acknowledge the enormous hard work and dedication of the charity's staff and trustees. She says, “The recognition humbles me, but this MBE truly belongs to everyone who has worked tirelessly to support our mission. I could not have achieved this without the unwavering support and tireless efforts of my colleagues, trustees, and our volunteers, both past and present.”

Mrs Croft also expresses her deep gratitude to her husband, Jonathan, who has been a constant strength. To her children Amie, Mary & Ben and her wider family for their support and love. She says, “My family has been my rock throughout this journey. Alongside my personal faith in God, their steadfast love, support and encouragement have been instrumental in helping me to stay focused on our mission.”

Helena Croft MBE - at Windsor Castle receiving her award.

Mrs Croft pays tribute to the brave women that StreetlightUK supports. She says, “It is an honour to serve women who have shown such courage and resilience in the face of unimaginable hardship. This MBE reflects their strength and determination, and I am privileged to work alongside them.”