Help raise £8,000 to restore arch and art work to beloved Chichester cycle route

A community group in Chichester is calling on members of the public to help restore an iconic archway to its rightful place on Centurion Way.

The Friends of Centurion Way say they need £8,000 to bring the artwork – which was sculpted from the hull of an old minesweeper from Portsmouth Harbour in 1995 by artist Richard Farrington – back to its rightful place at the southern end of the 9km walk/ cycle path.

Installed alongside a host of other sculptures, some designed by local school children, the arch was taken down in 2015, when a wooden support rotted away, Project Lead Carley Sitwell said. But, by working with Southsea blacksmith Peter Clutterback, who has several civic installations to his name, the Friends hope to reinstate the arch in galvanised steel, ensuring its longevity, with plans to gild and name the arch for posterity.

Centurion Way itself, which is well-used by locals and visitors looking to access the South Downs, follows a disused railway line into the national park itself, and there are plans to extend it further into Midhurst and up into the South Downs Way. The Friends themselves have just received a significant conditional grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund especially for community heritage and artwork via the District Council, all in addition to prior support from the City Council and a smaller grant from home builders Miller Homes.

The Arch on Centurion Way, in Chichester. Photo: Friends of Centurion Way

All of that has brought the team closer to realising their dream, but they still need the public’s help, and hope a newly launched fundraiser – available online here – will help them raise the money they need to finally complete the project.

Ian Swann, chair of the Friends of Centurion Way said the archway, once restored, could make a valuable community asset: ““The benefits of restoring the arch are far-reaching: its heritage value, a visually pleasing landmark and a a statement piece contributing to Chichester’s well-established reputation for public art. All this also has a daily impact on the many

people who use the path for commuting, leisure, pleasure and mental health and wellbeing. We would be hugely grateful if any local residents or users of the path could support us - donations big and small really can make this project happen.”