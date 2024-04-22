Help Sussex Police crackdown on anti-social driving by taking this survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Operation Downsway launched earlier this month and is anticipated to run every weekend through the summer months.

According to Sussex Police, it is designed to help reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the roads of East Sussex, reduce the number of reported incidents of anti-social driving, increase public confidence in local policing through increased visibility and patrols, and target individuals who drive on the roads in an anti-social manner.

Alongside all of this, residents are encouraged to alert police officers to road safety issues that are impacting their communities. One way to do this is to fill out a survey, telling officers what’s happening on roads in their area and by reporting incidents to the Operation Crackdown website.

"Working together with The Sussex Safer Road Partnership, the Casualty Reduction Team, the Safety Camera Team, and specialised Community Speed Watch groups, officers will provide a high visibility presence across our road network to make sure law-abiding road users including drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists can do so with confidence and in safety,” a spokesperson said.