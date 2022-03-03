St Bartholomew’s is one of Horley’s oldest buildings and the spire is in danger of collapsing. The wooden shingles on the spire need repairing, as well as the tower and roof. The shingles to the spire are badly curling, several are missing and are turning green with algae. Several have fallen off, blocking gutters.

It’s Grade 1 listed and people have used the church for over eight hundred years. The church is hoping to repair the spire and roof in 2 phases and repairs to the spire should begin in spring 2022. Once the work on the roof has been completed the church will be warmer, safer, and more welcoming.

St Bartholomew’s Church

St Bartholomew’s is Horley’s main venue for Anglican weddings, funerals, baptisms, children play groups, and weekly services. The new roof will mean that the people can continue to worship there for years to come.

We will also be able to continue to host events such as churchyard and History Society meetings, Macmillan coffee mornings, flower festivals, school visits/carol services, etc. If the work is not undertaken the building could become unusable and a new site would need to be found for these activities.

Rev Canon Leslie Wells from St Bartholomew’s, said: “Allchurches Trust kindly donated £8,000 towards the repair. We have had donations and other grants which will enable us to start the repair of the spire in the spring of 2022, which is about 40% of the total repair of the spire and roof.

St Bartholomew’s Church spire

“The Trust is one of the UK's largest grant-making charities and gave more than £23 million to churches, charities and communities in 2020. Its funds come from its ownership of Ecclesiastical Insurance Group.

“We will be holding some fundraising events this year. All the community of Horley are most welcome to attend and support us. Should you wish to attend or get involved, please contact the Parish Office 01293 782218.”

For more information follow the church on at horleyteamministry.org.uk :- Facebook @StBartsHorley Twitter @stbartsspire or instergram @stbartshorleyspire