High-vis cycling jackets have been donated to Barnham Primary School

It comes as Cycling UK reported that just 2.2 per cent of children cycle to school as opposed to over 35 per cent who are driven in - despite the average journey being just 2.4 miles.

Barratt David Wilson Homes, which is building at Ryebank Gate in Yapton, partnered with Barnham Primary School to promote safe long-term cycling. The high-vis vests are set to be utilised for the school’s Bikeability course next Spring, which is taken by the pupils in Year 6.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for the developer, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to making our development and the surrounding area as safe as possible, and believe one of the best ways to do this is by switching from four wheels to two. Our donation of high-vis jackets to Barnham Primary School will hopefully give the pupils an extra boost of confidence on their trips around the local area and support them as many look to complete their Bikeability courses later this year.”

High-vis cycling jackets have been donated to Barnham Primary School

Advertisement Hide Ad