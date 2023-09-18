“Helping my daughter has led to a healthier heart and a happier me”

Watch more videos on Shots!

In January this year Wendy Wingate (74) was persuaded by her daughter Sharon, (who was a newly qualified Slimming World consultant) to join her Emsworth group on her first night in January for some moral support. Wendy says “Sharon asked me to join her group as she wanted support and new members, i have struggled with my weight my whole life and have tried everything but the last few years i have relied on calorie counting”

After having a heart attack in 2006, then being diagnosed type 2 diabetic and having breast cancer in 2014 Wendy is on a lot of medication. “After my heart attack I had lost five stone on my own through calorie counting but recently things had stalled and I’d gained a little back, I felt fed up and was really bored with my meals and being so restricted to keep my calories on track, I wasn’t eating much and thought the weight gain was due to my age and medication.”

When Sharon suggested join her group Wendy admits she was sceptical: “Even though i knew Sharon had lost weight with success, I was very nervous of joining her group and not knowing anyone, or what to do but straight away the group was warm and welcoming. Sharon sat me with a lovely lady she knew and i soon felt like i was amongst like minded people.

Wendy with Daughter Sharon on her 60th birthday in May 2009 and together in August 2023.

“On the first night Sharon went through the Food Optimising plan, I couldn’t believe I would no longer have to count any calories. With Sharon’s help, advice and support, i went away excited to get started.

“I read all the Slimming World books in my pack and changed some of the things I was buying nothing major or expensive, and i bought a few of the meals in Iceland, in the first week i felt like i was actually eating a lot more than before!

“Again I was nervous about my first weigh in, and to my amazement I lost five pound in my first week, after that i was hooked.

“I started to enjoy shopping and cooking again and with ideas from the group each week I started trying some new recipes and even make some desserts, this is the easiest plan I’ve ever tried and it just feels like my life now.

"I lost weight every week and reached my chosen target weight of 2 stone in 20 weeks, I’m wearing clothes i haven’t worn for years and have much more energy.”

At her recent diabetic health check Wendy said: “My nurse said I’m the healthiest I’ve been in years and my heart is well protected now, i can’t stop raving about Slimming World and Sharon’s group.

“After my heart attack I was scared and worried about my health and being around to see my grand children grow up, but now I feel healthier and happier than ever. I look forward to going to group on Monday and have made lots of new friends. Sharon also persuaded me to join her social team and trained me to use the computer which I nervous about as I don’t have many IT skills since I’m retired but it just shows you’re never too old to change and learn something new!”

Sharon raves about her mum and comments: “I persuaded mum to join my group when I took over in January to help and support me but also because I knew she was unhappy with her weight and her restricted eating and i knew I could help. As I’ve been a member since 2012 and losing five stone myself following the plan i knew if she gave it a go she would love it like I do, we’ve both always struggled with our weight so I knew how mum felt, and i was a little sneaky getting her to join and saying it was for me.“When mum had her heart attack in 2006 it was one of the scariest moments of my life, she was only 57 and I was sacred we would lose her, she did make some changes after but then developed other health issues which she has battled. I’m in my 50s myself now, I can’t imagine if we’d been without her but were both so much healthier than we were when she had her heart attack, plus I don’t want my daughters to miss out on time with their lovely Nan.

“She’s done amazing, I’m so proud of her. She’s now my right hand women in group, helping me setup, and being on our lovely social team, my group are so friendly and they all help and support each other. I know she looks forward to Mondays and enjoys the social side as well as her health benefits, and seeing me every Monday is a bonus, I hope!”