Hemiko applies to extend Worthing Heat Network across Steyne Gardens to Pavilion Theatre and Splashpoint Leisure Centre

Hemiko has applied to extend the Worthing Heat Network to the Pavilion Theatre and Splashpoint Leisure Centre, meaning more infrastructure works in the town centre.

The developer installing the heat network has applied to Worthing Borough Council for planning permission for an extension to buried pipework and associated equipment to connect to the district heat network.

The pipework will run underground across the town centre and Steyne Gardens, including connections to Splashpoint to the east and the Pavilion Theatre on the seafront.

The application makes it clear the extension from the Energy Centre at the High Street multi-storey car park will be entirely underground, so there will be no visual impact once the installation is complete.

This extension to the district heating network will connect additional key buildings as part of the Worthing Densification Phase 1, continuing the expansion of the low-carbon infrastructure in Worthing.

Megan Owen, Hemiko development manager, said: "The proposed infrastructure works represent a minor but essential component of Worthing’s townscale heat network.

"The Densification Phase 1 will bring low-carbon heating to important community buildings while aligning with local planning, heritage, and sustainability priorities."

This section will run down High Street, through Steyne Gardens or adjacent roads, and along the coastal promenade. A flexible easement corridor across Steyne Gardens is proposed to protect mature trees and historic landscaping.