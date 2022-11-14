The doors open at 6.00pm with the first act starting at 6.30pm There will be an interval at 7.30pm when mulled wine and mince pies will be served to the audience. The evening will close with a finale at 9.00pm.

The show has provided an opportunity for the people of Henfield to display their talents on the stage and we are delighted to have produced a packed program, comprising of, songs from the Brownies, Beavers, Youth Club, and the BP Guildsmen- there will be humorous readings and sketches, together with songs from soloists and musical numbers from our handbell group and a soloist accordion player. At various times throughout the evening, there will be an opportunity for the audience to join in the fun by singing festive songs led by the village ladies Barnabas Choral Group.

The packed and varied program will ensure that everyone attending will have a most enjoyable evening. Tickets are now on sale at Stokes News Agents, and Village Care in the High Street Cost-Adults £5-00 Children £1-00 We are expecting a sell-out audience, so don't delay purchasing your ticket! There will be a raffle and an opportunity to bid for a voucher for meal out for 4 people at Wickwoods.

event poster

