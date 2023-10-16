BREAKING
Henfield woman competes in Miss Great Britain 2023

Zoe Laughton 29 from Henfield West Sussex will be competing in this years Miss Great Britain 2023 on the 20th of October at the Athena in Leicester.
By Zoe LaughtonContributor
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:33 BST
The property investor decided to apply to Miss Great Britain after a personally very difficult year where she decided life is to short. She wants to encourage others to pursue their dreams and go after what they want.

Miss Great Britain is the oldest and most prestigious pageant in the UK. Having launched in 1945 the competition celebrates its 78th Birthday this year.

Zoe who has never competed in a pageant before admits she had thought of entering Miss Great Britain for nearly a decade but never had the courage.

Zoe Laughton, Miss West Sussex.Zoe Laughton, Miss West Sussex.
Zoe Laughton, Miss West Sussex.

She says: “I want to encourage people to go after what they want. Life can be short and we should embrace all that the world has to offer. Competing in Miss Great Britain is a huge step for me and if I can do this then why cant others go after their dreams."

Zoe has been fundraising for charity in the lead up to Miss Great Britain and even completed an abseil despite being scared of heights. Miss Great Britain is aboutimpact over image and embracing who each contestant is as a person.

