Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh appointed as 2024 President of the South of England Agricultural Society

The South of England Agricultural Society is delighted to announce the appointment of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO as their President for the year 2024.

The Royal Family has long maintained a profound connection to agriculture and rural life, and The Duchess is committed to supporting the agricultural industry and championing sustainable food production.

Already serving as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), The Duchess has been a regular attendee at agricultural shows throughout the UK. Her Royal Highness is passionate about the contribution that food producers make to our national life and supports organisations that promote opportunities for young people to build careers in the British food industry, support sustainable food production and engage children with where their food comes from.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO

As this year’s President for the South of England Agricultural Society, The Duchess will select a charity of the year for the Society to champion throughout 2024.

Charles Burgoyne, Chairman of the South of England Agricultural Society, expressed his delight at The Duchess‘ appointment, stating:

"Fostering an understanding of agriculture and countryside industries in our region is central to our overarching objective. I couldn’t envisage a more suitable individual to assist us in achieving this goal than Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh with her boundless enthusiasm and passion for the land and our cause."

Serving as Deputy President for the South of England Agricultural Society in 2024, will be Dr Sue Greener, who brings a wealth of experience to the role. Her extensive history of involvement with the Society includes serving as a Trustee, Joint Vice Chair, chair of Spring Live!, a member of a number of organising committees as well as stewarding sheep classes.