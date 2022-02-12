Here are 15 great ideas for family fun during half term in the Hastings and Rother area

As well as a number of attractions, there are also some special events, including the chance to meet characters from TV’s kids favourite PAW Patrol who will be making an appearance at Priory Meadow shopping centre in Hastings.

Battle Abbey has organised an Explorers Quest for families, while libraries in the area have a number of half-term invents, including carnival capers with children’s story-teller and illustrator Ed Boxall.

For those counting the pennies, there are a number of events and attractions that are free and others that are good for a rainy day.

1. Join children's poet, performer and illustrator Ed Boxall for carnival capers on Wednesday February 16, at Battle Library from 11am - 1pm and Bexhill Library from 2pm - 3pm. Booking required through the library

2. Hastings Miniature Railway will be running steam trains from Hastings seafront to Rock-a-Nore during half term. See their Facebook page for details.

3. The popular pups will be at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Thursday 17th February, appearing at intervals in the main mall between 10am and 3pm. Chase will be appearing at 10am. 11am. 12noon. 1pm and 2pm Marshall will be appearing at 10:30am. 11.30am. 12.30pm. 1.30pm and 2.30pm. The event is free no booking required,

4. The Dark Skies Festival is taking place in Sussex from February 11 - 27. There are walks and star gazing activities on the South Downs but also lots of events and activities you can enjoy at Home. Visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/dark-night-skies/dark-skies-festival for more.