Six people from Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill have been named in the King’s New Year Honours List.

The King’s New Year Honours List includes recipients who have made exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole.

This year, six people in Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill out of a total of 192 in the South East received honours.

Photographer Giles Duley has been awarded an MBE for services to survivors of conflict and to the community in St Leonards.

Giles Duley

He is a documentary photographer who stepped on an IED while working in Afghanistan, resulting in him losing both legs and his left arm.

Mr Duley was in the Kandahar region of Afghanistan with US troops in February 2011 working as a freelancer for the Camera Press agency when he stepped on a landmine.

He intended to cover the plight of bomb victims while working for the Camera Press agency but snapped up the chance to join frontline troops in Afghanistan, and had been in the war-torn country for less than two weeks when he was wounded.

The photographer underwent months of physiotherapy and countless operations following the incident. He now has two prosthetic legs and a prosthetic left arm. In 2012 he returned to Afghanistan to continue his work as a photographer.

In 2015 he started his Legacy of War project, which looks to explore common themes of conflict. A core part of the project is collaborations with other artists and writers to reach a wider audience. These collaborations have included the musicians Massive Attack and PJ Harvey.

In 2016 he was commissioned by the UNHCR to document the refugee crisis across Europe and the Middle East, the result of which was the book I Can Only Tell You What My Eyes See and a collaboration with Massive Attack which saw the band use his work as visuals for their world tour.

In 2017 he set up The Legacy Of War Foundation charity to support survivors of conflict around the world. The foundation also trains prosthetists in conflict zones to ensure that civilians who are injured have access to experts in their communities. The organisation works in Rwanda, Ukraine and Lebanon.

He started his career as a music photographer, working with the likes of Mariah Carey, Oasis and Lenny Kravitz for publications including Q, Vogue, Sunday Times and Elle. In 2000 his image of Marilyn Manson was voted among the 100 greatest rock photographs of all time.

Mr Duley said: “On a personal level I was uncomfortable accepting the MBE but I saw this as recognition for everything Legacy of War Foundation does.

“Over the last few years we’ve become one of the fasting growing NGOs in the world with ongoing projects in Rwanda, Ukraine and Lebanon. During Covid we also supplied PPE and a free taxi service to NHS staff in Hastings.

“Our projects are led by our partners and beneficiaries, so before accepting the award I reached out to them to seek their opinions. So this MBE is really a tribute to all those we work with, and a recognition for communities around the world empowering themselves after conflict.”

Others to get an MBE include Diana Jane Andrews Cunningham, from Hastings, a peer trainer at Sussex Recovery College, for services to mental health, and Gaynor Jean Ripley, from St Leonards, a partnership manager for the Department for Work and Pensions, for public service.

Those who have been named as medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) are Harbaksh Singh Grewal, from Hastings, who is vice-chair of the UK Punjab Heritage Association, for services to Punjabi and Sikh heritage, and to charity, Nicola June Hawkins, of Bexhill, for services to the community in Hastings and Rother, and Felicity Ann De Grave Hills, for services to the community in Hastings.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.

“To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Everyone from the South East receiving honours today represents the best in British communities.

“I send my warmest congratulations to this year’s recipients, all of whom are incredibly deserving for what they have achieved.