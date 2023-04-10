Here are all the Sussex secondary schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Schools at the bottom of the list, meanwhile, often have a price to pay, with Ofsted inspectors giving staff a list of suggested improvements and a timeframe for their implementation.

Although an ‘Outstanding’ ranking remains a badge of honour, Ofsted has come under fire in recent months, after head teacher Ruth Perry took her own life when her school was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors. Educators all over the country have spoken out about the stresses of inspection season and the difficulty of keeping up with Ofsted’s changing criteria, with delegates of the National Education Union back calls to abolish the organisation.