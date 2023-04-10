Here are all the Sussex secondary schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Ofsted ranks schools across four grades: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, with only the most consistently excellent schools earning top marks.
Schools at the bottom of the list, meanwhile, often have a price to pay, with Ofsted inspectors giving staff a list of suggested improvements and a timeframe for their implementation.
Although an ‘Outstanding’ ranking remains a badge of honour, Ofsted has come under fire in recent months, after head teacher Ruth Perry took her own life when her school was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors. Educators all over the country have spoken out about the stresses of inspection season and the difficulty of keeping up with Ofsted’s changing criteria, with delegates of the National Education Union back calls to abolish the organisation.
Read on for a full list of the Sussex schools rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.
West Sussex
-Bishop Luffa School, Chichester, PO19 3HP
- St Philip Howard Catholic School, Barnham PO20 3RT
-Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst, GU29 9DT
- The Weald School, Billingshurst, Horsham, RH14 9RY
-Tanbridge House School, Horsham, RH12 1SR
- St Paul’s Catholic College, Burgess Hill, RH15 8GA
- Shoreham Academy, Shoreham, BN43 6YT
East Sussex
-Seaford Head School, Seaford, BN25 4LX