Here are all the Sussex secondary schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Sussex is home to some of the very best schools in the country, so we compiled a full list of all the secondary schools across both east and west Sussex rated ‘Outstanding’ by regulatory board Ofsted.

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

Ofsted ranks schools across four grades: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, with only the most consistently excellent schools earning top marks.

Schools at the bottom of the list, meanwhile, often have a price to pay, with Ofsted inspectors giving staff a list of suggested improvements and a timeframe for their implementation.

Although an ‘Outstanding’ ranking remains a badge of honour, Ofsted has come under fire in recent months, after head teacher Ruth Perry took her own life when her school was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors. Educators all over the country have spoken out about the stresses of inspection season and the difficulty of keeping up with Ofsted’s changing criteria, with delegates of the National Education Union back calls to abolish the organisation.

St Philip Howard Catholic SchoolSt Philip Howard Catholic School
St Philip Howard Catholic School

Read on for a full list of the Sussex schools rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

West Sussex

-Bishop Luffa School, Chichester, PO19 3HP

- St Philip Howard Catholic School, Barnham PO20 3RT

-Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst, GU29 9DT

- The Weald School, Billingshurst, Horsham, RH14 9RY

-Tanbridge House School, Horsham, RH12 1SR

- St Paul’s Catholic College, Burgess Hill, RH15 8GA

- Shoreham Academy, Shoreham, BN43 6YT

East Sussex

-Seaford Head School, Seaford, BN25 4LX

