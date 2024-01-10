BREAKING

Here are all the Sussex secondary schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted as of January 2024

Here at Sussex World, we’ve compiled a full list of the secondary schools across both east and west Sussex rated ‘Outstanding’ by regulatory board Ofsted.
By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 18:47 GMT
Ofsted ranks schools across four grades: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, with only the most consistently excellent schools earning top marks.

Schools at the bottom of the list, meanwhile, often have a price to pay, with Ofsted inspectors giving staff a list of suggested improvements and a timeframe for their implementation.

Read on for a full list of the Sussex schools rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

St Philip Howard Catholic SchoolSt Philip Howard Catholic School
St Philip Howard Catholic School

West Sussex

-Bishop Luffa School, Chichester, PO19 3HP

-Hazelwick School, Crawley, RH10 1SX

-Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst, GU29 9DT

- The Weald School, Billingshurst, Horsham, RH14 9RY

-Tanbridge House School, Horsham, RH12 1SR

- St Paul’s Catholic College, Burgess Hill, RH15 8GA

- Shoreham Academy, Shoreham, BN43 6YT

East Sussex

-Seaford Head School, Seaford, BN25 4LX

-Claremont School, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 7PW

-Step by Step School Limited, Sharpthorne, RH19 4HP

