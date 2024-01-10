Here are all the Sussex secondary schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted as of January 2024
Ofsted ranks schools across four grades: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, with only the most consistently excellent schools earning top marks.
Schools at the bottom of the list, meanwhile, often have a price to pay, with Ofsted inspectors giving staff a list of suggested improvements and a timeframe for their implementation.
Read on for a full list of the Sussex schools rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.
West Sussex
-Bishop Luffa School, Chichester, PO19 3HP
-Hazelwick School, Crawley, RH10 1SX
-Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst, GU29 9DT
- The Weald School, Billingshurst, Horsham, RH14 9RY
-Tanbridge House School, Horsham, RH12 1SR
- St Paul’s Catholic College, Burgess Hill, RH15 8GA
- Shoreham Academy, Shoreham, BN43 6YT
East Sussex
-Seaford Head School, Seaford, BN25 4LX
-Claremont School, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 7PW
-Step by Step School Limited, Sharpthorne, RH19 4HP