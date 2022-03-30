Here are some of the weirdest words in the Sussex dialect

But it is not just for mud that the Sussex dialect expresses its peculiarity. Many of us are familiar with local words such as 'twitten' for alleyway, or 'rife' being a small river but here we are taking a look at some of the weirdest and most wonderful words our county has to offer.
You can find more examples in 'Sussex as she wus spoke' by Tony Wales.
1. Pork-bolters
'Pork-bolters' is the Sussex dialect nickname for Worthing fishermen.
2. Prickleback urchins
Hedgehogs were known as 'Prickleback urchins' in the Sussex dialect
3. Snottgogs
'Snottgogs' is the name for Yew berries in the Sussex dialect.
4. Flittermouse
'Flittermouse' is the Sussex dialect word for bat. Believed to have come from the German 'fledermaus'. Picture courtesy of Andrew McCarthy. www.andrewmccarthyphotography.co.uk