Professor Dumbledore, who may have been named after an unlikely insect. Photo credit AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Here are some of the weirdest words in the Sussex dialect

The Eskimos are said to have more than 100 words for snow. In Sussex, we have more than 30 for mud.

By Joe Stack
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:56 pm

But it is not just for mud that the Sussex dialect expresses its peculiarity. Many of us are familiar with local words such as 'twitten' for alleyway, or 'rife' being a small river but here we are taking a look at some of the weirdest and most wonderful words our county has to offer.

You can find more examples in 'Sussex as she wus spoke' by Tony Wales.

1. Pork-bolters

'Pork-bolters' is the Sussex dialect nickname for Worthing fishermen.

Photo Sales

2. Prickleback urchins

Hedgehogs were known as 'Prickleback urchins' in the Sussex dialect

Photo Sales

3. Snottgogs

'Snottgogs' is the name for Yew berries in the Sussex dialect.

Photo Sales

4. Flittermouse

'Flittermouse' is the Sussex dialect word for bat. Believed to have come from the German 'fledermaus'. Picture courtesy of Andrew McCarthy. www.andrewmccarthyphotography.co.uk

Photo Sales
Sussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 2