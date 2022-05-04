Here are the best local stories from around the UK - including Our Yorkshire Farm stars converting a derelict cottage into a new home

SussexWorld publishes a host of weekly newspapers across East and West Sussex – everything from the Chichester Observer to the Eastbourne Herald, the Mid Sussex Times and the Hastings Observer.
But we also produce websites and papers UK-wide including the Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman.
Here are some of the most popular stories they are featuring today.
Yorkshire Post: Our Yorkshire Farm stars Clive and Amanda Owen have been given planning permission to convert a derelict Dales cottage into a new home. The Owens bought High Smithy Holme, also known as Anty Johns, a remote farmhouse in the Swaledale parish of Muker, in 2020 and it is a short distance from their sheep farm, Ravenseat.
Our Yorkshire Farm: Clive and Amanda Owen get permission to convert 18th-century Dales mapmaker’s cottage into two-bedroom home
The Scotsman: Breeds of dogs needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temperament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.
Ideal Dogs For The Elderly: Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable puppy for older dog owners - including the loving Boston Terrier
Yorkshire Evening Post - nostalgia: It was a misspelt sign which drove Leeds motorists to distraction and left highways chiefs red-faced. Eagle-eyed drivers spotted a new spelling of Harehills - featuring three l’s - on a road sign on the Sheepscar Interchange in Leeds. This was Leeds in May 1997, a month which featured a regiment exercising their right of Freedom of the City and the Elland Road pitch ripped up.
Sunderland Echo: Sunderland have announced that they have already sold over 35,000 tickets for Friday’s play-off semi final against Sheffield Wednesday. Tickets are now on general sale after season-card holders were given a period of exclusivity to secure their regular seats for the game. The attendance is set to be the biggest of the season by far, which came when a crowd of 38,395 watched Jermain Defoe make his second debut for the club in a 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers.
Sheffield Star: An adventurous deer has been spotted trotting down the street in Sheffield suburb. This was the scene in a Sheffield suburb this morning, when police officers unexpectedly saw a pair of adventurous deer trotting down a city road.