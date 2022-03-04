Here are the cheapest places to get petrol and diesel in Bexhill

Every penny counts during times like these, and it can be surprising how different prices can vary at stations across Bexhill . Below you will find the price of petrol, diesel, premium petrol and premium diesel at stations across Hastings, ranked by order of cost, so you can save vital funds the next time you fill up. To illustrate the difference, also included is how much it costs to fill up a 60 litre tank and how far putting in £50 of fuel will get you. All prices are accurate as of Friday, March 4. These are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Bexhill:

1. Jet, Bexhill Road. Hastings Service Station. - Petrol price per litre = 142.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £85.74 - £50 of petrol (at 42 miles per gallon) will get you 323 miles 2. Jet, Buckhurst Road. Bexhill Service Station - Petrol price per litre = 146.9p - 60 litre tank cost: £88.14 - £50 of petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 314 miles 3. Applegreen, Barnhorn Road - Petrol price per litre = 147.8p - 60 litre tank cost = £88.68 - £50 of petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 313 miles 4. Esso, Hastings Road - Petrol price per litre = 149.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £89.94 - £50 of petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 308 miles 5. BP, Holliers Hill - Petrol price per litre = 151.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £91.14 - £50 of petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 304 miles 6. BP, Bexhill Road - Petrol price per litre = 153.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £92.34 - £50 of petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 300 miles 7. Ninfield Service Station, Bexhill Road - Petrol price per litre = 154.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £92.94 - £50 of petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 298 miles 8. Pricewatch Local Fuels, Bexhill Service Station - Petrol price per litre = 157.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £94.74 - £50 of petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 293 miles. These are the cheapest places to buy diesel in Bexhill: 1. Jet, Bexhill Road. Hastings Service Station - Diesel price per litre = 146.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £88.14 - £50 of diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 314 miles 2. Applegreem. Barnhorn Road - Diesel price per litre = 149.8p - 60 litre tank cost = £89.88 - £50 of diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 308 miles 3. Jet, Buckhurst Road. Bexhill Service Station - Diesel price per litre = 150.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £90.54 - £50 of diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 306 miles 4. Esso, Hastings Road - Diesel price per litre = 156.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £94.14 - £50 of diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 294 miles 5. BP, Bexhill Road - Diesel price per litre = 158.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £95.32 - £50 of diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 291 miles 6. Pricewatch Localfuels, Terminus Road. Bexhill Service Station - Diesel price per litre = 159.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £95.94 - £50 of diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 289 miles 7. BP, Holliers Hill - Diesel price per litre = 159.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £95.94 - £50 of diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 289 miles 8. Ninfield Service Station, Bexhill Road - Diesel price per litre = 159.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £95.94 - £50 of diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 289 miles These are the cheapest places to buy premium petrol in Bexhill: 1. Ninfield Service Station, Bexhill Road - Premium petrol price per litre = 135.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £81.54 - £50 of premium petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 340 miles 2. BP, Holliers Hill - Premium petrol price per litre = 154.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £92.94 - £50 of premium petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 298 miles 3. BP, Bexhill Road - Premium petrol price per litre = 167.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £100.74 - £50 of premium petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 275 miles 4. Esso, Hastings Road - Premium petrol price per litre = 169.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £101.94 - £50 of premium petrol (at 42 mpg) will get you 272 miles These are the cheapest places to buy premium diesel in Bexhill: 1. Jet, Bexhill Road - Premium diesel price per litre = 160.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £96.54 - £50 of premium diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 287 miles 2. BP, Bexhill Road - Premium diesel price per litre = 170.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £102.54 - £50 of premium diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 270 miles 3. BP, Holliers Hill - Premium diesel price per litre = 175.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £105.54 - £50 of premium diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 263 miles 4. Esso, Hastings Road - Premium diesel price per litre = 175.9p - 60 litre tank cost = £105.54 - £50 of premium diesel (at 42 mpg) will get you 263 miles