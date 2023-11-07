Here are the roads in Petworth town centre set to close ahead of Remembrance weekend

Here are all the roads set to close in Petworth town centre this weekend, as the town gears up for Remembrance Sunday.

On Saturday (November 11), Church Street, between The Lodge entrance at Petworth House to the junction with North Street / East Street, will be temporarily closed, as will North Street from Rectory Lane to East Street.

Both roads will be closed from 10.45 to 11.15am, in order to allow for a short remembrance service to take place at the memorial.

On Sunday (November 12), several several roads will be temporarily closed as the town band makes its way through Petworth centre, from the Royal British Legion to St. Mary's Church and back.

A member of the Petworth Town Band blows a bugle in remembrance. Image: Petworth Town Band

From 2pm to 3pm, Rosemary Lane, Grove Street, High Street, Golden Square, Market Square and Church Street will be closed.