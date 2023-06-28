NationalWorldTV
Here are the Sussex beaches to visit during the hot weather – and the one to avoid

The wonderful hot weather is set to continue in Sussex for some time, according to the Met Office.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Aug 2022, 12:29 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST

It is expected that temperatures will remain at about 21°C throughout the county with dry conditions until late next week (week beginning Monday, July 3).

So if you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid?

We have picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea.

1. Hastings and St Leonards

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea. Photo: staff

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet.

2. Brighton Beach

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet. Photo: Jon Rigby

This location has more than three miles of shingle beaches and provides opportunities for rock pooling, as well as a wonderful town for shopping.

3. Eastbourne beach

This location has more than three miles of shingle beaches and provides opportunities for rock pooling, as well as a wonderful town for shopping. Photo: Google Street View

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers.

4. South Lancing

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers. Photo: Steve Robards

