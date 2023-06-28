Here are the Sussex beaches to visit during the hot weather – and the one to avoid
The wonderful hot weather is set to continue in Sussex for some time, according to the Met Office.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Aug 2022, 12:29 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST
It is expected that temperatures will remain at about 21°C throughout the county with dry conditions until late next week (week beginning Monday, July 3).
So if you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid?
We have picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.
Page 1 of 4