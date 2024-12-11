Here's all you need to know about bin collection times in Arun District over Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, here’s all you need to know about bin collection times in Arun District this festive season.

The Green Waste Club does not collect for two weeks over the festive period, Arun District Council has said, and the last collection is set to take place on Friday, December 20, resuming on Monday January 6 in the new year.

Christmas trees will be accepted, but they need to be cut up and placed in the brown bin with lids closed.

Further information on Green Waste Club collections – as well as updates on all things Arun District Council – residents are encouraged to download the free mobile app.

Regular waste collection changes are as follows:

Rubbish which might normally be collected on Wednesday December 25, will instead be collected on December 26. Rubbish which would otherwise be collected on Thursday December 26, will be collected on Friday December 27, and waste which would normally be collected on December 27 will instead be collected on December 28.

On December 30 and 31, collections will go ahead as planned, but collections scheduled for Wednesday January 1, will instead be collected on Thursday January 2. Collections will be pushed back by a day until Saturday, January 4 – when Friday’s rubbish will be collected – after which the schedule will return to normal.