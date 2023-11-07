Here's all you need to know about plans for Remembrance Sunday in Chichester

With communities all over the UK gearing up for Remembrance Sunday this weekend, here’s all you need to know about the ceremonies taking place in Chichester.

The main parade will form up along East Street at 10.30am on Sunday (November 12), before stepping off at 10.35 to make its way to the war memorial in Litten Gardens, where the standard bearers and wreath layers will form up ahead of the formal ceremony.

The main parade will be followed by the Mayor and city council civic procession, who will set off shortly afterwards. The city band will stop playing at 10.58am, at which point the main exhortation will be given and the Garrison Artillery Volunteers Gun will fire and the iconic bugle call The Last Post will be played, signalling the start of the annual two minute silence.

Once the remembrance ceremony is complete, wreath laying will begin, the National Anthem will be sung and a blessing will be performed. After a performance of Sussex By The Sea, the civic procession will step off, shortly followed by the main parade.

Laying the wreath in 2019. Photo: Chichester City Council.

As part of this year’s ceremonies, a spokesperson for Chichester City Council has confirmed that several roads will be closed from 10.15am to 12pm, in order to make way for the parade.