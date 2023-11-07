BREAKING

Here's all you need to know about plans for Remembrance Sunday in Chichester

With communities all over the UK gearing up for Remembrance Sunday this weekend, here’s all you need to know about the ceremonies taking place in Chichester.
By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Nov 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 13:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The main parade will form up along East Street at 10.30am on Sunday (November 12), before stepping off at 10.35 to make its way to the war memorial in Litten Gardens, where the standard bearers and wreath layers will form up ahead of the formal ceremony.

The main parade will be followed by the Mayor and city council civic procession, who will set off shortly afterwards. The city band will stop playing at 10.58am, at which point the main exhortation will be given and the Garrison Artillery Volunteers Gun will fire and the iconic bugle call The Last Post will be played, signalling the start of the annual two minute silence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once the remembrance ceremony is complete, wreath laying will begin, the National Anthem will be sung and a blessing will be performed. After a performance of Sussex By The Sea, the civic procession will step off, shortly followed by the main parade.

Most Popular
Laying the wreath in 2019. Photo: Chichester City Council.Laying the wreath in 2019. Photo: Chichester City Council.
Laying the wreath in 2019. Photo: Chichester City Council.

As part of this year’s ceremonies, a spokesperson for Chichester City Council has confirmed that several roads will be closed from 10.15am to 12pm, in order to make way for the parade.

These include: East Street, Market Road northbound from St Johns Street to Eastgate Square, St Pancras from its junction with Market Road to Alexandra Road, the right hand lane of The Hornet, from Needlemakers to Eastgate Square and New Park Road from its junction with Priory Road to St Pancras.

Related topics:Mayor