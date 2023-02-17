‘Yes’ was the word from 72 per cent of businesses in Bognor Regis after this week’s ballot, as the Business Improvement District (BID) was voted in for a second term.

Finally revealed on February 15, the results have secured the future of Bognor’s BID until 2028, giving staff the scope they need to action a range of exciting projects for the town.

BID levy payers first voted for the service back in 2018 and, since then, it had delivered a range of initiatives for Bognor Regis, including the introduction festoon lighting in parts of the town centre, a community warden service, and last year’s much-lauded TASTE street food festival.

‘Delighted’ by the result, BID team members and staff have thanked businesses for the majority vote as they look forward to another five years in office. Matthew Reynolds, from the BID Board of Directors, said: “Despite the challenges that we are all experiencing, this positive outcome shows that businesses support ongoing investment in town centre improvements through the BID’s delivery of additional projects and services that the various councils have no statutory responsibility to provide. It also reflects businesses’ confidence in the innovative and strategic projects the BID has delivered since 2018, and their support for the Business Plan which sets out the BID’s commitments for the next five years.”

Bognor Regis high street

BID co-ordinator Heather Allen added: “Speaking on behalf of the BID Team, we really appreciate the confidence that the businesses we work to support have shown through the ballot outcome, and will continue to do everything we can with the resources available to deliver the business plan for the benefit of the BID Area and all levy paying businesses.”

Now the ballot results have been announced the BID will continue to manage activity under its existing mandate, until April 3, when Term 2 delivery will start.

When that happens, the BID have promised to develop and improve the town in the direction of four objectives: ‘Well Known Town,’ ‘Transforming Town’ ‘Welcoming Town’ and ‘Empowering businesses’

Within those broader strategies are promises for a number of specific initiatives designed to help business owners feel safe and supported, including a graffiti removal service, and, eventually, the provision of a destination event for the town.