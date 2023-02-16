Between Covid-19, Brexit and the cost of living crisis, British High Streets have changed a lot over the last three years – and Bognor Regis is no different. Here’s a glimpse at how Bognor Regis high street changed from 2020 to 2023.

Despite concerns that the pandemic was a death knell for restaurants, bars and cafes across the country, the number of eateries in Bognor Regis stayed the same from 2020 to 2022. That doesn’t mean that every business survived, but that new eateries cropped up to replace those that went under, leaving Bognor Regis in more or less the same place as it was at the start of the pandemic.

The same can’t be said of brick and mortar retailers, however. The town reports a 2 per cent decline in retail shops between the two years, with three businesses closing down in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were other surprising changes, too. The number of banks and fish chip shops dropped by 5.6 and 6.5 per cent each, while the number of beauty services like hairdressers and salons increased by 5.2 per cent. Supermarket chains also seemed to benefit, experiencing a 5 per cent growth in the area. The number of tattoo parlous, despite changing up and down the country has also stayed the same in Bognor Regis.

Bognor Regis high streeet

To find out more about how high streets across the UK have changed, use the BBC’s online postcode checker. The tech draws on data contained in the Ordnance Survey’s points of interest mapping data in order to chart the full extent of Covid lockdowns and trading restrictions on the British retail landscape.

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad