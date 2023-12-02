BREAKING

Here's how rail strikes are set to affect Sussex travellers this December

ASLEF industrial action started yesterday (December 01) and it’s set to continue until Saturday, December 09. Here’s how it will affect Sussex.
By Connor Gormley
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 11:50 GMT
Following the announcement of industrial action earlier this year, Southern Railway has warned members of the public to check for travel updates every day, since changes may take place on short notice and affect customer’s journeys.

This is in part because the strike action means there is a ban on overtime between December 1 and December 9, leading to more disruption.

On Sunday, December 3, train strikes are set to impact Thameslink and Great Northern services potentially impacting Sussex customers who are looking to travel to London and beyond. On Wednesday, December 6, the strikes will impact Southern Railway and Gatwick Express services, so customers should make sure to check for travel updates to ensure their journeys are not affected.

Throughout the entire strike service, Southern Rail will operate a vastly reduced service and the Gatwick Express service will only operate as normal on Sunday 3 December.

A full list of the impacted services from December 1 to December 8 is below:

Services to / from London Victoria:

  • Brighton – two trains per hour
  • Eastbourne / Ore – one train per hour
  • Portsmouth / Bognor Regis via Horsham – one train per hour
  • Littlehampton via Hove– one train per hour
  • East Grinstead – two trains per hour
  • Dorking – one train per hour
  • Horsham – one train per hour
  • West Croydon – two trains per hour
  • Epsom Downs – two trains per hour
  • London Bridge – two trains per hour

Services to / from London Bridge:

  • Uckfield – one service in the morning peak, one in the evening peak
  • Caterham – two trains per hour
  • East Croydon via Tulse Hill & Selhurst – two trains per hour
  • Beckenham Junction via Tulse Hill – two trains per hour (peak only)

East Coastway

  • Brighton and Eastbourne – one train per hour
  • Brighton and Seaford – two trains per hour
  • Eastbourne and Ashford International – one train per hour

West Coastway

  • Brighton and Littlehampton – one train per hour
  • Brighton and Southampton Central – one train per hour
  • Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea – one train per hour
  • Littlehampton and Bognor Regis – one train per hour
  • Bognor Regis and Barnham – one train per hour

Purley and Tattenham Corner

  • one train per hour, rising to two trains per hour during peak

Oxted and Uckfield

  • one train per hour

Reigate and Tonbridge via Redhill

  • one train per hour

Clapham Junction and Watford Junction

  • one train per hour
