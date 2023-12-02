Here's how rail strikes are set to affect Sussex travellers this December

ASLEF industrial action started yesterday (December 01) and it’s set to continue until Saturday, December 09. Here’s how it will affect Sussex.

Following the announcement of industrial action earlier this year, Southern Railway has warned members of the public to check for travel updates every day, since changes may take place on short notice and affect customer’s journeys.

This is in part because the strike action means there is a ban on overtime between December 1 and December 9, leading to more disruption.

On Sunday, December 3, train strikes are set to impact Thameslink and Great Northern services potentially impacting Sussex customers who are looking to travel to London and beyond. On Wednesday, December 6, the strikes will impact Southern Railway and Gatwick Express services, so customers should make sure to check for travel updates to ensure their journeys are not affected.

Throughout the entire strike service, Southern Rail will operate a vastly reduced service and the Gatwick Express service will only operate as normal on Sunday 3 December.

A full list of the impacted services from December 1 to December 8 is below:

Services to / from London Victoria:

Brighton – two trains per hour

Eastbourne / Ore – one train per hour

Portsmouth / Bognor Regis via Horsham – one train per hour

Littlehampton via Hove– one train per hour

East Grinstead – two trains per hour

Dorking – one train per hour

Horsham – one train per hour

West Croydon – two trains per hour

Epsom Downs – two trains per hour

London Bridge – two trains per hour

Services to / from London Bridge:

Uckfield – one service in the morning peak, one in the evening peak

Caterham – two trains per hour

East Croydon via Tulse Hill & Selhurst – two trains per hour

Beckenham Junction via Tulse Hill – two trains per hour (peak only)

East Coastway

Brighton and Eastbourne – one train per hour

Brighton and Seaford – two trains per hour

Eastbourne and Ashford International – one train per hour

West Coastway

Brighton and Littlehampton – one train per hour

Brighton and Southampton Central – one train per hour

Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea – one train per hour

Littlehampton and Bognor Regis – one train per hour

Bognor Regis and Barnham – one train per hour

Purley and Tattenham Corner

one train per hour, rising to two trains per hour during peak

Oxted and Uckfield

one train per hour

Reigate and Tonbridge via Redhill

one train per hour

Clapham Junction and Watford Junction