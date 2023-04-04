More and more tourists will be flocking to West Wittering beach this year as temperatures improve, but what they might not know is that they need to book a parking spot.

Pre-paid parking was permanently introduced to the West Sussex favourite in summer 2021, after a trial period just after the first lockdown, in order to control visitor numbers and reduce lengthy queues in the area.

In order to avoid disappointment upon arrival, guests should pre-book a parking space in advance – or run the risk of finding the popular beach already full.

The introduction came amidst a range of investments to staff, training and equipment over the last five years, all of which have drastically reduced the number of safety incidents in the area.

Parking at West Wittering beach

In order to book a parking spot, customers should visit the West Wittering beach website and select the date they wish to visit. They will also be asked to key in their registration number. When they arrive, sensors will scan their number plates and open if a booking is found.

At the time of writing, pre-booking is temporarily suspended while the estate moves the service to a new system. Until pre-booking comes back online, customers are free to arrive without booking and pay on arrival. Check www.westwitteringestate.co.uk for updates.

When the system is up and running, those who pre-book can expect a small discount on the cost of parking. Those who do not prebook will need to pay on arrival, or within 48 hours of their arrival. They will only be allowed in the car park if free spaces are available.

There are payment machines on site, at the estate office and beach café, and customers can also pay online.

