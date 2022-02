Two live webcams on Bognor Regis beach let viewers watch the storm from the East and West sides of the pier.

The web cams operate 24 hours a day, seven days a year and were first installed back in 2013.

Today, the webcams, hosted by community website Bognor.Today, allow guests to watch the high-speed winds and rough seas of storm Eunice from the comfort of their homes.