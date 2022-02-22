Here’s how you can win the chance to win a night’s stay at the Goodwood Hotel

The hotel is offering one lucky entrant a one night stay on the property.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:07 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 11:33 pm
The Goodwood Estate which is home to some of the UK’s most recognised sporting events has offered the chance for a luxurious one night stay on the property.

As well as the night at the Hotel, the estate is also including a dinner at Farmer, Butcher, Chef on the grounds.

To win, entrants must complete the title of Goodwood’s annual event which celebrates all things motorsport.

The competition closes on March 7 with the winner being announced Competition closes 7th March. Winner will be announced on our social media channels.

If you would like to enter visit https://bit.ly/GWhotelWin

