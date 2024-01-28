Plans to develop Black Robin Farm are currently being considered by the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA).

The project aims to create a cultural and education centre in the South Downs, and will ‘prioritise arts, the environment and heritage’, while encouraging a ‘susta inable visitor economy’, according to the Eastbourne Investment Plan.

It seeks to provide 40 new employment opportunities and welcome an estimated 100,000 visitors per annum by year five, according to the plans.

Former council leader David Tutt previously said there was a need to ‘move at pace’ to spend the fund by March 2024.

However, the authority still has yet to approve the application before works can begin.

So, what is next for the project?

The SDNPA will consider the change-of-use application on February 15 before deciding if the project can move forward in its current form.

The consultation period is still open to residents who wish to have their voices heard.

When is the project expected to be delivered?

Works are expected to commence in 2025. According to EBC, the Government’s Levelling-Up department is ‘onboard with the schedule’.

A letter providing supporting information to request a 10-year time limit on reserved matters has also been submitted. This means developers need a longer period of time to fully-complete the works and assess how the site is performing to inform later improvements and refine visitor experience.

The letter says: “The period of time required to prepare for the works and carry them out are currently unknown.

“At this point it is reasonable to assume that works on site will not commence until 2025 and a period of two years would be required for the design and construction works alone.

“While we note that a period of between three to five years is standard for reserved matters on a typical development site, we do not consider Black Robin Farm to be a typical development site and would therefore request that a longer period of time is considered.”

How have residents and community leaders responded to the p lans?

At the time of reporting, 19 objections and six supporting comments have been made to the plans.

A concern mentioned in several of the objections relates to the SDN PA waiving the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment – a tool which assesses how the development will affect the surrounding environment.

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, has described the decision as ‘disconcerting’.

She said: “This omission raises serious questions about the thoroughness of the assessment process and the commitment to safeguarding our natural surroundings.

"A project of this scale requires a comprehensive understanding of its potential ramifications.”

Residents have also expressed confusion over how the site’s accessbility and transport options will support an expected 100,000 visitors per yer.

Currently, just 47 visitor parking spaces are proposed throughout the main site. It is hoped limiting travel by car will ‘help regulate visitor numbers and activity levels’.

Also in place are plans to introduce enhanced public transport options and additional public right of way routes to ‘increase the dispersal of existing visitors over a wider area’ and encourage a ‘transition away’ from a ‘dependence’ on private cars, according to the application.

Ms Patricia Wilder, of Deans Road in Alfriston, worries about the impact this could have on the surrounding land.

She said: “It is fanciful to assume that the majority of the anticipated 100,000 visitors per annum are likely to arrive by public transport or by walking/cycling.

“This can only result in either parking on grass verges/adjoining land or the subsequent extension of parking outside the boundary of the proposed site."

Despite these concerns, some residents and organisations have expressed their excitement over the new development.

Coastal Schools Partnership, which comprises 14 schools and colleges in Eastbourne, said: “Dedicated outdoor spaces, such as those that Black Robin Farm will provide will be a huge asset to our partnership and our ongoing commitment to outdoor education.”

The project has been made possible following EBC’s successful £19.8 million bid to the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Speaking about the project previously, a council spokesperson said: “An £11 million investment from these funds will realise the council’s vision to transform the former dairy farm into a new eastern gateway to the South Downs, connecting the iconic landmarks of Beachy Head, Birling Gap, Seven Sisters and Cuckmere Haven.

"Allied to new walking, cycling and sustainable transport routes between the sites, it will provide a coherent visitor offer for the one million national and international visitors to the region each year.”

EBC leader Stephen Holt added: “I feel like we are within touching distance of something really momentous for Eastbourne.”

1 . Here's the latest on plans for 'world-class' arts hub at Black Robin Farm near Eastbourne An artist's portrayal of what the project will look like. Photo: EBC

2 . Here's the latest on plans for 'world-class' arts hub at Black Robin Farm in Eastbourne Black Robin Farm in its current state (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Here's the latest on plans for 'world-class' arts hub at Black Robin Farm in Eastbourne Black Robin Farm area (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673