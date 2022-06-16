Here's whats going on in East Sussex for Father's Day!

With father’s day coming up quickly see our list below of some of the great activities you can treat Dad to in East Sussex.
1. Lansdowne Hotel
'Treat Dad to a savoury afternoon tea and give him some well-deserved me time in the comfort of our sea view lounges.
Enjoy a selection of savoury items, finger sandwiches and delicious scones with a choice of tea or coffee.
Our bar will also be open with the option of purchasing some local ales, whisky or perhaps a glass of Champagne.'
2. Browns Brighton
Father's Day is fast approaching and what better way to treat him than with a luxury meal at Browns Brighton. Alongside our fabulous Roasts and showstopping Sunday Chateaubriand, we'll have specials including melt-in-the-mouth pan-seared scallops in garlic butter, and our beautiful roast cod and chorizo.'
3. The Sussex, Hove
'Ready to celebrate Dad? Join us for Father’s Day 2022 at The Sussex, where there are all kinds of ways to get the celebration going!
For starters, our 3-course Fixed Price Sunday Lunch Menu couldn’t be more perfect for a memorable occasion – even if it’s just the mouth-watering dishes he remembers. We’ll also be serving our Main Menu, if Dad already has a firm favourite that he refuses to miss out on.
Oh, and did we mention that if you book after 5pm on Sunday, we'll pour you selected bottles of wine for only £10? That's the glory of our Wine Club. One final touch… If you pre-book your Father's Day meal, we'll give Dad a complimentary pint of Guinness.'
4. Blackberry Park Farm
Treat Dad this Father's Day with a day out at Blackberry Farm Park! Dad's will receive a free cup of animal feed on arrival to the park. On the 19th June 2022.
