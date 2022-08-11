Here's when Sussex stargazers should look out for last supermoon of 2022

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When a full moon occurs at the closest point to Earth during its orbit, it appears larger and brighter, becoming what is commonly known as a 'supermoon'.

The last supermoon of the year is due to happen in the early hours of tomorrow morning (Friday August 12) and will reach full brightness at around 2.30am.

It will also coincide with the Perseids meteor shower, which according to Nasa is the debris remnants of Comet Swift-Tuttle, a lumbering ‘snowball’ composed of ice, rock, and dust, which orbits our Sun every 133 years.

A previous supermoon. Picture: Sarah Standing

It is unfortunate timing as the brightness of the supermoon will wash out all but the very brightest Perseids as they streak through the earth’s atmosphere and burn up far overhead.