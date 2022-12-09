4. Priory Park

The park has a rich heritage and is bordered by the medieval city walls to the north and east which are built upon the original Roman foundations. The park was also the place where poet and artist William Blake was tried for sedition after being alleged to have uttered treasonable words in the Fox Inn at Felpham. Today the ground is used by Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club who play in the Sussex Cricket League Division Two.

Photo: Steve Robards