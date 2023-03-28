Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Here's why Chichester is the real-life Middle Earth

As The Novium Museum launches The Magic of Middle-earth exhibition on Saturday (April 1), we’ve taken a look at Chichester’s resemblance to that mystical realm.

By Joe Stack
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:00 BST

An array of artworks and artefacts celebrating J R R Tolkien’s hugely influential high-fantasy novels, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, will be on display at the museum until September 24.

As a city which has been the scene of ancient battles, is home to innumerable ghostly tales and is surrounded by a countryside fit for any Baggins or Brandybuck, here are some of the reasons why Chichester is a real-life Middle-earth.

Undefined: readMore
Smaug Destroys Laketown, by John Howe. This artwork will appear at the exhibition

1. 4191 - Smaug Destroys Laketown_John Howe_ Canada_1988.jpg

Smaug Destroys Laketown, by John Howe. This artwork will appear at the exhibition Photo: CDC

It is home to tales of many ghostly goings on and ancient mysteries. The spirit of a centurion warrior is said to haunt the city walls, his duty unfulfilled during his life - our vesion of the King of the Dead Men of the Mountains in Middle-earth's Dwimorberg.

2. Army of the Dead

It is home to tales of many ghostly goings on and ancient mysteries. The spirit of a centurion warrior is said to haunt the city walls, his duty unfulfilled during his life - our vesion of the King of the Dead Men of the Mountains in Middle-earth's Dwimorberg. Photo: Joe Stack

It's an ancient city guarded on all angles by a city wall, much like Minas Tirith.

3. Minas Tirith

It's an ancient city guarded on all angles by a city wall, much like Minas Tirith. Photo: Joe Stack

The Two Towers - Much like Saruman's tower in Isengard and the dark tower of Sauron's fortress, Chichester is home to two less evil but towers iconic in their own right with the Bell Tower in West Street and the Water Tower in Graylingwell.

4. The Two Towers

The Two Towers - Much like Saruman's tower in Isengard and the dark tower of Sauron's fortress, Chichester is home to two less evil but towers iconic in their own right with the Bell Tower in West Street and the Water Tower in Graylingwell. Photo: Joe Stack

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
JRR Tolkien