As The Novium Museum launches The Magic of Middle-earth exhibition on Saturday (April 1), we’ve taken a look at Chichester’s resemblance to that mystical realm.
An array of artworks and artefacts celebrating J R R Tolkien’s hugely influential high-fantasy novels, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, will be on display at the museum until September 24.
As a city which has been the scene of ancient battles, is home to innumerable ghostly tales and is surrounded by a countryside fit for any Baggins or Brandybuck, here are some of the reasons why Chichester is a real-life Middle-earth.
1. 4191 - Smaug Destroys Laketown_John Howe_ Canada_1988.jpg
Smaug Destroys Laketown, by John Howe. This artwork will appear at the exhibition Photo: CDC
2. Army of the Dead
It is home to tales of many ghostly goings on and ancient mysteries. The spirit of a centurion warrior is said to haunt the city walls, his duty unfulfilled during his life - our vesion of the King of the Dead Men of the Mountains in Middle-earth's Dwimorberg. Photo: Joe Stack
3. Minas Tirith
It's an ancient city guarded on all angles by a city wall, much like Minas Tirith. Photo: Joe Stack
4. The Two Towers
The Two Towers - Much like Saruman's tower in Isengard and the dark tower of Sauron's fortress, Chichester is home to two less evil but towers iconic in their own right with the Bell Tower in West Street and the Water Tower in Graylingwell. Photo: Joe Stack