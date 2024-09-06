Heritage Open Days, the community led festival of history and culture, takes place from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK.

A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex World has taken a look at some of the places taking part in Lewes with events that are mostly suitable for the whole family. Your can see more on the Heritage Open Days website.

Anne of Cleves House Museum, 52 Southover High Street, Lewes, is taking part in Heritage Open Days. Photo: Google Street View

Anne of Cleves House Museum

52 Southover High Street: Friday to Sunday, September 13-15. An insight into Tudor and Elizabethan life. Pre-booking not required.

Town Hall Open Day

Sunday, September 15, 11am-4pm. See rooms not normally open to the public and see the town hall's collection of art work and Civic Regalia. There will be ‘colouring a crown’ and a ‘search for a hidden Iguanadon’ activities for children.

Lewes Castle & Museum

Friday to Sunday, September 13-15. Explore the history of a 950-year-old castle.

St Thomas a' Becket Church, Cliffe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday to Saturday, September 13-14, 11.30am to 12.15pm. A spokesperson said: “Tours up the 15th-century tower spiral stair (55 steep steps), see the 1670 clock strike twelve, rare 15th-century oak bell frame, fine set of 16th-century and later bells.”

George Justice workshop

12A Market Street, Friday and Sunday, September 13 and 15, 10am-4pm. This building was once part of a late 18th century stables and was converted into houses and offices in the 1830s.

Malling Deanery Arboretum tour

St Michael the Archangel Church, Church Lane, Sunday, September 15, 2pm. Explore a private arboretum.

NetWerks

Fisher Street, Friday to Sunday, September 13-15, 8.30am to 4pm. Explore a restored and refurbished building that was built as municipal offices in 1916 and designed by Rowland Halls.

Priory School, Lewes Memorial Chapel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, September 14, 1pm-5pm. Talks and displays at the chapel, which was designed by Sir Edward Maufe, architect of Guildford Cathedral.

The Combined Law Courts

Saturday, September 14, 10am to 2.30pm. Take a tour of the Combined Law Courts at 182 High Street.

The Rusty House

Saturday, September 14, 10am to 5pm. Visit the house that was featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs.

The Workshop

Friday to Saturday, September 13-14, 9.30am-5pm. See inside this jewellery shop with a historic interior.

Freemasons Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday to Sunday, September 14-15. See inside this Grade II listed 1868 building, which is still owned by the South Saxon Lodge.

Lewes House

September 14-15, 10am to 5pm. This 18th century detached house is the former home of American art collector Edward Perry Warren.

Quirky Lewes walk

Lewes House, 32 High Street, Saturday, September 14, 10.15am. A spokesperson said: “Emma Chaplin walk will encompass mention of some fine feisty historical women of Lewes as well as interesting visitors, including Marilyn Monroe, as well as some of the town’s more unusual features from its long history.”

Flint Man Walk

The Barbican, Castle Precincts, Saturday, September 14, 10am and 12pm. Participants can learn about the use of flint in the town in this walk led by flintwork specialist David Smith.