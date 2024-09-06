Heritage Open Days in Lewes: fascinating events as festival of history and culture comes to East Sussex
It involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK.
A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”
Sussex World has taken a look at some of the places taking part in Lewes with events that are mostly suitable for the whole family. Your can see more on the Heritage Open Days website.
Anne of Cleves House Museum
52 Southover High Street: Friday to Sunday, September 13-15. An insight into Tudor and Elizabethan life. Pre-booking not required.
Town Hall Open Day
Sunday, September 15, 11am-4pm. See rooms not normally open to the public and see the town hall's collection of art work and Civic Regalia. There will be ‘colouring a crown’ and a ‘search for a hidden Iguanadon’ activities for children.
Lewes Castle & Museum
Friday to Sunday, September 13-15. Explore the history of a 950-year-old castle.
St Thomas a' Becket Church, Cliffe
Friday to Saturday, September 13-14, 11.30am to 12.15pm. A spokesperson said: “Tours up the 15th-century tower spiral stair (55 steep steps), see the 1670 clock strike twelve, rare 15th-century oak bell frame, fine set of 16th-century and later bells.”
George Justice workshop
12A Market Street, Friday and Sunday, September 13 and 15, 10am-4pm. This building was once part of a late 18th century stables and was converted into houses and offices in the 1830s.
Malling Deanery Arboretum tour
St Michael the Archangel Church, Church Lane, Sunday, September 15, 2pm. Explore a private arboretum.
NetWerks
Fisher Street, Friday to Sunday, September 13-15, 8.30am to 4pm. Explore a restored and refurbished building that was built as municipal offices in 1916 and designed by Rowland Halls.
Priory School, Lewes Memorial Chapel
Saturday, September 14, 1pm-5pm. Talks and displays at the chapel, which was designed by Sir Edward Maufe, architect of Guildford Cathedral.
The Combined Law Courts
Saturday, September 14, 10am to 2.30pm. Take a tour of the Combined Law Courts at 182 High Street.
The Rusty House
Saturday, September 14, 10am to 5pm. Visit the house that was featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs.
The Workshop
Friday to Saturday, September 13-14, 9.30am-5pm. See inside this jewellery shop with a historic interior.
Freemasons Hall
Saturday to Sunday, September 14-15. See inside this Grade II listed 1868 building, which is still owned by the South Saxon Lodge.
Lewes House
September 14-15, 10am to 5pm. This 18th century detached house is the former home of American art collector Edward Perry Warren.
Quirky Lewes walk
Lewes House, 32 High Street, Saturday, September 14, 10.15am. A spokesperson said: “Emma Chaplin walk will encompass mention of some fine feisty historical women of Lewes as well as interesting visitors, including Marilyn Monroe, as well as some of the town’s more unusual features from its long history.”
Flint Man Walk
The Barbican, Castle Precincts, Saturday, September 14, 10am and 12pm. Participants can learn about the use of flint in the town in this walk led by flintwork specialist David Smith.
