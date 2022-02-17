Crawley based company donates £6,000 to support St Catherine’s Hospice

The depot in Gatwick made a special delivery to the Hospice this week, as it donated a large sum of money to the charity.

Hermes Gatwick depot needed some extra space over their peak period and neighbouring company Varian, provided the additional space in return for a charitable donation to a local charity.

From left to right: Suzanne Davis, Corporate Fundraiser at St Catherine’s Hospice and Steve Stapleton, Hermes Gatwick Depot General Manager

Corporate Fundraiser Suzanne Davis said: “We’re so grateful for this generous donation, which will help us continue providing our expert end of life care for local people.

“Thank you so much to both companies for your support – you really make a difference!”

Depot Manager Steve Stapleton said, “We're pleased to be able to support this crucial local cause, a short distance from our site."

If you would like to donate to St Catherine’s Hospice, please visit their website: https://www.stch.org.uk/donate/