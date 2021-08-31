Herstmonceux chef pleas with council to make pavements safer: It’s ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Rupert Green, 65, of Fairfield, in Herstmonceux, says a section of the two-mile walk from his home to his job at The Bull, in Boreham Street, is ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

He says the section of footpath on the A271 just east of the junction with the Wartling Road has become so overgrown it forces pedestrians just inches from vehicles speeding along the road at 40mph.

Vegetation has spread across the pavement leaving just a narrow strip of tarmac for walkers, while the bushes at the side of the road have also become overgrown pushing pedestrians closer to the traffic.

Rupert Green on his walk to work SUS-210831-112556001

Mr Green has spoken to contractors who were working nearby as well as contacting the council about his fears, but so far no action has been taken to improve the situation.

He makes the hazardous journey along the footpath twice a day as he walks to and from his job in the kitchens of the popular village pub.

Mr Green said, “It is absolutely treacherous. Because the vegetation has been allowed to grow across the pavement there is just a narrow pathway.

“When you walk along it you take your life in your hands as you are almost in the gutter and when big lorries come past they are just inches from you.

“It is terrifying for me, but it would be impossible for a parent with a child in a pushchair or somebody elderly, who isn’t confident on their feet.”

He said he spoke to contractors working nearby in June about the problem and when that didn’t bring about any action he called the council’s highways department last month.

“I started my walk and rang the council as I was walking along. It takes me about 30 minutes to get to the pub and by the time I had arrived there I was still No.2 in the queue for attention.

“I eventually got through and reported it, and told them how dangerous it was, but still they have done nothing. What are they waiting for, somebody to be killed?”

In response to the issues raised, a spokesman for East Sussex County Council said, “We understand Mr Green’s concerns and we are sorry we have not been in touch.