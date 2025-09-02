The world-famous Herstmonceux Science Centre looks set to remain open for at least another ten years.

At one stage the Centre was threatened with closure. But it will now benefit from the signing of a new 10-year lease between owners, the Canada-based Queen's University and Herstmonceux Observatory.

The popular centre operates as a charitable venture run by Scientific Projects. It is described as one of the country's lading interactive science centres, offering more than 100 exhibits, running courses, science shows, telescope tours and an annual astronomy festival. It was formerly owned by the Royal Observatory, Greenwich and the Grade II Listed building has been owned by the university since being gifted by the then owner of Herstmonceux Castle, Alfred Bader.

The attraction opened in 1995 aimed as establishing a place where people could explore, discover and learn for themselves. When it was opened in the former Observatory, Sir Patrick Moore said: "It has been saved for science."

The 15th Century castle, now known as Bader College, is an international study centre. The science centre welcomes about 60,000 visitors a year.

Dr Matthew Evans, provost of Queen's University said: "This agreement reflects our joint ambition to preserve and enhance this unique site. The Observatory Science Centre is an important part of the Herstmonceux Castle estate and we look forward to working closely with Science Projects to deliver an exceptional experience for visitors."

The lease signature follows a length period of uncertainty over the future of the centre and the creation of a pressure group, Save Herstmonceux Science Centre. Members wrote an open letter about its future to the site owners. Learning of its reprieve, they said while they are pleased with the new lease, they will continue working with a view to extending it to between 50 and 100 years.

Current events include Stargazing Evenings where visitors can look through some of the UK's largest telescopes and enjoy a free flowing stroll around the centre.