'Hidden ancient crypt' may hold answers to Chichester's secret tunnels mystery

Rumours of the network of secret tunnels under the city have surfaced time and time again, but a brief mention of another ancient crypt in a book written nearly 200-years-ago may provide at least some answers to the mystery.

'Chichester Guide' was written by Richard Dalley in 1831 and tells the tale of various antiquities across the city.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One chapter describes 'an ancient crypt', one we know today as The Buttery café in South Street, but mentioned among the dated text is a claim that even staff at the café today are unaware of.

The crypt in South Street - now The Buttery. Picture taken from 'Chichester Guide' by Richard Dalley (1831) as found on The Internet Archive - www.archive.org

"The walls and stile of architecture of this superstructure are very old, but not of so ancient a date as the crypt underneath," wrote Richard Dalley, in an extract describing the appearance of the building.

The claim links up with the memories of a Chichester woman who recalled a visit to the 12th century building as a teen.

In March last year, 82-year-old Maureen Williams told this newspaper about a school trip into the rumoured tunnels when she was at Chichester High School for Girls.

She remembered visiting a tunnel under the crypt which stretched out under South Street and said it was 'miserable down there'.

Four doors down from The Buttery is Hansford's Menswear which is also home to a curious tunnel.

Owner Matthew Hansford has previously described a blocked-off passage in the cellar of the shop, which he believes may have led to the cathedral.

Despite the prolific rumours of the tunnels, which are said to be different from the culverts of the river Lavant, archaeology officer at Chichester District Council, James Kenny, cast doubt on the claims last year.

He has been working in the city since 1983 and has said in all his years of digging in the city, he's sure he would have come across evidence.