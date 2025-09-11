High court injunction for Traveller camp on South Downs site

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures.

Travellers camped out on a site near Lurgashall, in the South Downs National Park, are the subject of a High Court Injunction following unauthorised engineering injunctions and the presence of caravans on the land.

Sought by Chichester District Council, the injunction was granted by a High Court judge at a hearing on September 9, prohibiting all new engineering operations on the site and barring caravans and other vehicles from entering or being used on the site. If any of the defendants in these proceedings are found to have breached the terms of the injunction, they may be found to be in contempt of court, according to Chichester District Council.

The hearing was originally set on July 14, but it was adjourned until September to allow defendants time to provide further written evidence related to their personal circumstances; during this time, an interim junction was in place.

The injunction means that the relevant parties are now required to return the land to agricultural use, removing any unauthorised structures, items, vehicles and caravans and cease the unauthorised use of the land itself.

“We are very pleased that the High Court has granted a full injunction in this case. This is a significant step in protecting our countryside and ensuring that planning regulations are upheld,” said Cllr Bill Brisbane, Cabinet Member for Planning at Chichester District Council.

“The injunction sends a clear message that unauthorised development will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take robust action to safeguard our local environment and communities. We will now focus on taking the next steps to ensure that the site is cleared and returned to its original condition.”

The injunction, which also afforded Chichester District Council costs of £53,000, comes after the council was made aware of unauthorised works on the site in May this year. Planning enforcement officers were sent out to assess the situation, which led to a temporary stop notice being served that day. When this notice was breached, the council sought an interim injunction from the High Court in July.

“The council continues to engage with local residents, parish councils, and those currently on the site, and is working closely with the South Downs National Park Authority to ensure the matter is resolved appropriately and in line with planning regulations,” a District Council spokesperson said.