NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

High hopes as plans for new men's shed facility in Fishbourne approved

Plans to build a new community workshop with toilet facilities near Fishbourne Community Centre have been approved.
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:17 BST

The workshop will be built near the Fishbourne Community Centre on Blackboy Lane, between the existing changing rooms and Chichester Croquet club’s croquet lawn.

The plans were first submitted back in March, by Chichester Men’s Shed, part of a national charity seeking to combat social isolation and champion mental health by providing shared ‘sheds’ which facilitate workshop-style arts, crafts and creativity in a social setting. Each shed is open to anyone of any gender aged over 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposed shed will be made of timber, with internal lining and insulation. It will be used from Monday to Saturday and any machinery installed will be of DIY – rather than commercial – standard,

Most Popular
Plans for the new men's shed. Photo: Chichester District CouncilPlans for the new men's shed. Photo: Chichester District Council
Plans for the new men's shed. Photo: Chichester District Council

Members of Chichester Men’s Shed currently meet at The Fishbourne Centre on the first Monday of every month from 10am. To find out more about the group, visit www.chichestermensshed.org.

Read more

Plans for five tourist lodges on Boxgrove wine estate approved