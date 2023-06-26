High hopes as plans for new men's shed facility in Fishbourne approved

Plans to build a new community workshop with toilet facilities near Fishbourne Community Centre have been approved.

The workshop will be built near the Fishbourne Community Centre on Blackboy Lane, between the existing changing rooms and Chichester Croquet club’s croquet lawn.

The plans were first submitted back in March, by Chichester Men’s Shed, part of a national charity seeking to combat social isolation and champion mental health by providing shared ‘sheds’ which facilitate workshop-style arts, crafts and creativity in a social setting. Each shed is open to anyone of any gender aged over 18.

The proposed shed will be made of timber, with internal lining and insulation. It will be used from Monday to Saturday and any machinery installed will be of DIY – rather than commercial – standard,

Plans for the new men's shed. Photo: Chichester District Council

Members of Chichester Men’s Shed currently meet at The Fishbourne Centre on the first Monday of every month from 10am. To find out more about the group, visit www.chichestermensshed.org.