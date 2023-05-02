High Sheriff to visit Eastbourne's Matthew 25 Mission to thank volunteers

Matthew 25 Mission is an Eastbourne based charity set up in 1995 to help the homeless and people who are struggling with housing problems along with drink and drug addiction.

Matthew 25 Mission provide up to 1,000 meals per week form Brodie Hall in Seaside. Guests are all encouraged to visit with absolutely no strings attached.

A spokesperson said: “Matthew 25 Mission provides a fantastic service to our guests that is free of charge. We can provide food for up to 1,000 people no questions asked

“We feed our guests free of charge every weekday with breakfast and lunch. We also can help our guests to change their life choices by assisting them to access services that they find difficult to access.

“The High Sheriff of East Sussex had visited us last year and was so impressed with our caring attitude she wanted to present the staff and volunteers with a special certificate of recognition. This will take place at Brodie Hall on Friday 5th May at 9:30am.