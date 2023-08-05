BREAKING
High Street closed ahead of Hastings carnival start time as emergency services attend incident

High Street, in Hastings, has closed this afternoon (August 05), ahead of the carnival’s 5pm start time.
By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST
Sussex Police and the fire service are at the scene of the incident. Photo: Justin Lycett.Sussex Police and the fire service are at the scene of the incident. Photo: Justin Lycett.
The closure comes as Sussex Police and fire and rescue services attend an incident in the area, photos sent to Sussex World show.

The news comes shortly before the scheduled 5pm start time of the Hastings carnival. The organisers of the Hastings Old Town Carnival have explained, via Facebook, that the procession will no longer be heading through High Street, and will instead only pass through the seafront, in accordance with police orders.

Sussex World will continue to report on this situation as it develops.