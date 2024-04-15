Hill Barn Golf Club makes generous donation to military charity
Kevin was the Captain of Hill Barn Golf Club in Worthing for 2023/24 and chose Blind Veterans UK as their charity of the year because of the support his father Les Grover has received from the charity.
Kevin explains: “When I became Captain of the golf club, I had to choose a charity. I had never raised money before and had no idea what was involved.
"It has been the connection through dad that made this personal to me, and why I chose Blind Veterans UK. It has been intense and hard work, but the generosity of the members at Hill Barn has been amazing.”
His father, blind veteran Les, added: “What he has done is wonderful.”
Throughout the year, Ken led the fundraising efforts with a variety of events and competitions. These included raffles, music nights, BBQs and sweepstakes during major golfing competitions.
Accepting this amazing nation, Blind Veterans UK’s Centre Manager in Rustington, Lesley Garven, said: “Huge thanks go to Kevin and everyone at Hill Barn Golf Club for raising this amazing amount of money for the centre.
“We were delighted to welcome Kevin and Les to our lovely new centre so they could see where Hill Barn Golf Club members’ generosity will be spent.”
Blind Veterans UK moved from their previous south coast centre at Ovingdean, Brighton earlier this year with a small number of permanent residents.
Although the centre is beginning to welcome visiting guests for holidays and rehabilitation, this will be phased over the coming weeks and months as there is still some ongoing building and landscaping work to compete.
If you are part of a group or organisation that would like to support the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing and the wider work of Blind Veterans UK, please contact [email protected] or visit blindveterans.org.uk/support.
Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.
If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit: blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp