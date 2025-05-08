Historic 1945 VE Day celebrations captured from Hastings Old Town pub window

And it was taken in 1945 by the then landlord of the Jolly Fisherman Ernest Read.

The picture shows hundreds of people gathered on what is now East Beach street, on the seafront, with flags flying. You can see the fishing beach in the background.

Oliver, who found the image in the library archives, said: “It is a panorama shot and an amazing photograph. The back of photo says ‘VE Night at Fishmarket, Hastings. Mr and Mrs Read, Jolly Fisherman. Ernest and Jessamine Read were at the Jolly Fisherman from 1943, when it reopened after having had the licence suspended in 1942, until 1954.”

After closing in the 1950’s the pub was used a series of shops and cafes until it was re-opened by Oliver and restored to its former glory as the Jolly Fisherman pub. It was the first micro-pub in Hastings.

