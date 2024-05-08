Historic day at Ferring pillbox as southern embrasure is opened up for the first time in around 70 years

It has been an historic day at the pillbox on Ferring seafront, as the southern embrasure on one of the best-preserved Second World War coastal defence structures nationally was opened up for the first time in around 70 years.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 8th May 2024, 16:25 BST

As restoration work continues ahead of the opening of the pillbox to visitors, a small team gathered to open up the sight hole and gun embrasure facing the sea.

Pete Coe, one of the project leaders, and fellow former Royal Engineer Graham Cosham worked together to drill out the bricks that were put in during the 1950s to close up the hole.

Pete said: "We are opening up the southern embrasure where it was bricked up. We are fellow Royal Engineers and our motto is adapt and overcome. We are also making holes in the walls on either side to clear the moisture inside."

The story behind West Sussex pillbox – one of the best preserved nationally from the Second World War

The southern embrasure has been secured with a metal covering that can be removed when the pillbox is open to the public. The embrasures on the east and west sides of the pillbox will remain closed.

Ferring History Group and Ferring Conservation Group have been working together to restore the pillbox, with the help of Ferring Parish Council, ahead of its official opening later in May.

Pete Coe, one of the project leaders, and fellow former Royal Engineer Graham Cosham worked together to open the southern embrasure at the Ferring pillbox

Pete Coe, one of the project leaders, and fellow former Royal Engineer Graham Cosham worked together to open the southern embrasure at the Ferring pillbox Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

Pete Coe, one of the project leaders, and fellow former Royal Engineer Graham Cosham worked together to open the southern embrasure at the Ferring pillbox Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

Pete Coe, one of the project leaders, and fellow former Royal Engineer Graham Cosham worked together to open the southern embrasure at the Ferring pillbox Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

Pete Coe, one of the project leaders, and fellow former Royal Engineer Graham Cosham worked together to open the southern embrasure at the Ferring pillbox Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

