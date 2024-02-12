Historic Eastbourne Town Hall clock tower restored following £200,000 project - but bells won't chime yet
The historic feature was out of commission for four months while building contractors Colbran & Wingrove worked on the project.
The specialist work was commissioned by Eastbourne Borough Council and valued at £200,000, according to the contractors.
Four months of works included masonry and brickwork repairs, including extensive lime repointing, to joinery and glazing repairs, internal rainwater works, roofing repairs and redecoration.
For the duration of the project, it was necessary for the bell to be silenced to protect everyone working on the tower. The clock has gone silent only a handful of times in its history for repairs and restoration, including in 1919, 1934 and 1948.
However, with only two specialist firms remaining in the UK who are able to re-set the chime, Eastbourne must wait for the time being until its chimes can be reinstated, Colbran & Wingrove has confirmed.
Russell Colbran, managing director of Colbran & Wingrove, said: “We were delighted to be awarded this contract. To play a small part in the preservation of one of our town’s most iconic landmarks is really special.
"The work that has been carried out was vital to protect this part of the 130-year old Grade II listed building for generations to come.”