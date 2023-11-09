Three heritage sites in Sussex are at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development, Historic England has revealed.

Across the South East, 15 sites have been added to the Heritage at Risk Register 2023.

The Sussex sites added to this year’s Register include a picturesque windmill by the South Downs, and two churches with rare medieval wall paintings.

In total in England, there are 4,871 entries on the Heritage at Risk Register in 2023 – 48 fewer than in 2022. There are now 454 buildings and sites in the South East on the Heritage at Risk Register.

The register lists historic buildings and sites that are at risk of loss through neglect, decay or development, or are vulnerable to becoming so.

In 2022/2023, Historic England has awarded just over £1million (£1,006,010) in grants for repairs to 19 historic places and sites in the South East on the Heritage at Risk Register.

Many buildings and sites have been rescued with the help and commitment of local people, communities, charities, owners and funders including The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Historic England’s expert advice, grant aid and creative thinking has also been key in delivering people’s visions for how these historic places can be used again.

However, more work needs to be done as more buildings and places become at risk.

1 . Polegate Windmill, Grade II* listed The windmill at Polegate, on the edge of the South Downs, is a four-storey, brick tower windmill dating to 1817. It was built for milling oats and was operated by wind power until 1942. Photo: Chris Redgrave

2 . Polegate Windmill, Grade II* listed Rainwater leaking in from the cap and tower walls is causing damage to the large timber beams on all floors and eroding the mill’s brickwork. The beams which support the heavy mill stones and internal mechanism are currently propped. Photo: Chris Redgrave

3 . Polegate Windmill, Grade II* listed There is no public access to the tower but the mini museum on the ground floor is open to visitors. Photo: Chris Redgrave