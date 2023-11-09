Historic England at Risk Register 2023: These 3 Sussex sites are on the list
Across the South East, 15 sites have been added to the Heritage at Risk Register 2023.
The Sussex sites added to this year’s Register include a picturesque windmill by the South Downs, and two churches with rare medieval wall paintings.
In total in England, there are 4,871 entries on the Heritage at Risk Register in 2023 – 48 fewer than in 2022. There are now 454 buildings and sites in the South East on the Heritage at Risk Register.
The register lists historic buildings and sites that are at risk of loss through neglect, decay or development, or are vulnerable to becoming so.
In 2022/2023, Historic England has awarded just over £1million (£1,006,010) in grants for repairs to 19 historic places and sites in the South East on the Heritage at Risk Register.
Many buildings and sites have been rescued with the help and commitment of local people, communities, charities, owners and funders including The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Historic England’s expert advice, grant aid and creative thinking has also been key in delivering people’s visions for how these historic places can be used again.
However, more work needs to be done as more buildings and places become at risk.