Historic Hastings pub could be demolished to make way for housing

The Millers Arms in Ore

Plans have been put forward to demolish the Millers Arms in Winchelsea Road, Ore and build new houses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans are for four two bedroomed and four three bedroomed homes, car space and landscaping and biodiversity enhancements.

The pub, which closed a few years ago, was once an important and thriving community hub. There is a weekly quiz and celebrations for Burns Night, St. David's Day, St. Patrick's Day and St. George's Day. There was a free juke box every Sunday and the pub raised money through the year to put on a free Bonfire Night for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a number of teams playing darts, pool and petanque.

The pub is described in the Campaign for Real Ale’s database as “A small traditional pub with a pleasant garden, quiet in the mornings but busy in the evenings.”.

The Millers before it closed was one of only two pubs still open in Ore Village. The area once had seven pub, now only the Old King John remains.

The Millers Arms is thought to be named for a windmill that once stood nearby on The Ridge. It is believed to be Victorian but may be older.

There is a record of a meeting of agricultural labourers held in the Millers Arms in September 1874 to establish a branch of a labourers union.