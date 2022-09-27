Historic Hastings town centre property available after 12 year restoration project

Wellington Square is the only Georgian square in Hastings. Number 46 was built in 1815 and interconnected with 47. Restoration focused on reusing the historic fabric of the building, using original reclaimed Georgian terracotta clay ridge tiles and chimney pots. The roofs were fully insulated and recovered using Welsh slate. Modern comforts have been discretely incorporated such as full-fibre broadband, Sky Q service, and app controlled water-based underfloor heating. The apartments are on the market at £325,000. [email protected]